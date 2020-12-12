Chandigarh: In yet another surprising sight this year, an Indigo crew was seen pulling their luggage on a narrow road between farm fields in Punjab while heading to the international airport near Chandigarh on the day of Bharat Bandh, owing to closure of road links. Also Read - This State Extends Night Curfew Till Next Year, Imposes Tough Curbs on Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings

The incident took place on December 8, the day when farmers observed a ‘Bharat Bandh’ to press their demand seeking withdrawal of the recently enacted three farm laws. Also Read - Coronavirus: Punjab Extends Night Curfew Till Jan 1, Imposes Restrictions on Social Gathering

The Indigo crew was reportedly staying at a hotel in Chandigarh while the airport is located in Mohali, Punjab. Cab services in the city were down on the day owing to ‘Bharat Bandh’.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Indigo crew is seen pulling their luggage through a narrow link road passing through lush green wheat fields.

Ashok Raj, who shared the video, told India Today TV that it was shot on December 8 by the crew themselves. He said one of the pilots on the spot was known to him.

Protesters did not allow movement of cabs up to the airport that is located in Mohali, so the crew had to walk for about two kilometres, Ashok was quoted as saying.