New Delhi: Business tycoon Ratan Tata, who is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts, has responded to the social media campaign demanding Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest honour, for him. “While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity”, he tweeted. Also Read - Indian Billionaire Ratan Tata’s Elegant Sea-facing White House Will Make You Believe in Simple Living

Notably, the campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started after renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra, tweeted about conferring the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata. His tweet popularised the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, and further encouraged Twitterati to start a campaign for the same.

Inspiring the young achievers, Ratan Tata says that believing in one`s ability is essential to achieve success in life.

We confer the country`s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata.

Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra pic.twitter.com/6JUgrZAL6o — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) February 5, 2021

A large number of Twitter users heaped praise on him for his contributions, especially in inspiring the youth. Asking others to join the campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, a Twitter user asserted Tata has been inspiring young achievers, telling them that believing in one’s ability is essential to achieve success in life.

Calling him as the “Real Hero of India”, another user said he “really deserves the Bharat Ratna Award”.

Who is Ratan Tata?

Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and a former chairman of Tata Sons. He has been active in investing in personal capacity in startups and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

He was the chairman of Tata Group, from 1990 to 2012, and again, as interim chairman, from October 2016 through February 2017, and continues to head its charitable trusts.