Breaking Barriers For Love: Female Teacher Undergoes Sex-Change Surgery To Marry Student In Rajasthan

Meera, a resident of Deeg, is posted as a physical education teacher at Government Secondary School, Nagla. Her student Kalpana was studying in the same school.

Bharatpur: They say when you are in love there is nothing right or wrong to try to spend rest of your life with that person, such is a story of a female teacher, who broke all odds in love as she changed her gender and married her female student in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Proving that love can transcend all barriers, the couple finally performed all the rituals to be together forever.

Meera, a resident of Deeg, is posted as a physical education teacher at Government Secondary School, Nagla. Her student Kalpana was studying in the same school. They remained close friends for 2 years. Later, in 2018, Meera (Aarav) proposed to Kalpana for marriage to which she readily agreed. However, they faced one issue – their parents would not agree to two women getting married.

Meera is now known as Aarav. Both their families are happy with the marriage. “I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery,” Kalpana said after marrying Aarav.

Finally, in 2019, Meera decided to go for the gender change and after registering multiple times, she finally got her gender changed and on November 4, 2022, they both both got married.

“I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019,” says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender.