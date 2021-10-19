It may sound unbelievable but there is a railway station in Rajasthan where only half of a standing train is in the state. This station is Bhawani Mandi where the train’s engine stands in one state and the guard coach stands in another state.Also Read - Video of Girl Dancing to Remixed Version of 'Saat Samundar Paar' on Railway Platform Goes Viral | WATCH

This unique railway station in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district is situated on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, and sees the train engine standing in Rajasthan while the guard’s coach is still in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. Bhawani Mandi station, in fact, has other peculiarities due to its location on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

While there is a board displaying the name of Rajasthan at one point, the board on other end showcases Madhya Pradesh. The railway station also remains unique as most of the people coming here to get their tickets booked introduced themselves as Madhya Pradesh residents but the ticketing office is in Rajasthan.

Not only the railway station, the area has many houses, whose front doors open into Madhya Pradesh’s Bhaisodamandi town while the back door opens into Bhawani Mandi.

As per officials, the drug peddlers have been cashing in on the geographical situation of this town as they vanish from one state to the other giving a slip to pursuing police.

Bollywood comedy film “Bhawani Mandi Tesan”, produced in 2018, has narrated the different tale of this town.