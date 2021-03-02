Bhopal: The rising petrol prices have hit the common man hard and also triggered a rise in the cost of other commodities of daily use. While some people are visibly frustrated by the rising fuel prices, others are choosing the route of humor to put across their disappointment. Taking a dig at the high cost of petrol, a cricketer was recently given 5 litres of petrol as the Man of the Match award during a cricket tournament in Bhopal! Yes, the final match was played on Sunday and Salauddin Abbasi won the Man of the Match award. And as a unique gift, petrol was awarded to him. Also Read - Owing to Petrol Price Hike, UP Lawyer Wants to Buy a Horse

Soon after, an image of the smiling cricketer receiving a bottle of petrol went viral on Twitter. See the image here:

Man of the match 🏟 award me 5️ Litre #Petrol 😄🏏 pic.twitter.com/GWchd8jsZb — Adarsh Gupta (@AdarshGSports) March 2, 2021

The viral picture has left social media amused, and people have left hilarious comments on the image.

I was legit joking in the earlier tweet. Now someone really gifted 5L petrol as a man of the match prize 😂😂 What has this nation come to man 😂😂 https://t.co/EpXwbKzggs pic.twitter.com/vzZAhf9i2U — Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) March 1, 2021

According to reports, the tournament was organised in Bhopal by Congress leader Manoj Shukla.

Well, this is not the first time that people have chosen the creative route to highlight the persisting price rise problem. Last month, a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu’s Karur offered free petrol to people whose children were able to recite Thirukkural, couplets by famous Tamilian poet and saint Thiruvalluvar. In yet another instance, a man in Bhopal staged a demonstration at a petrol pump with a cricket bat and a helmet to indicate that the fuel price hit a century.

Notably, the rates of petrol and diesel rates are touching record highs across the country for the past few weeks. The government has raised taxes on fuel twice in the last 12 months to boost sagging tax revenues. Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, a few days back.