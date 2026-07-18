Bhopal residents feed gulab jamuns to donkeys, but there’s an interesting story behind it

Bhopal residents turned to an unusual age-old practice, feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys in the hope of inviting rain. The ritual, based on local beliefs, caught widespread attention after visuals from the event surfaced online.

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A donkey was fed gulab jamun in Madhya Pradesh. Screengrab/IANS

As rainfall remained scarce and the monsoon stayed weak in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal residents followed a unique old tradition by offering gulab jamuns to donkeys, hoping it would bring much-needed rain.

Visuals from the ritual showed residents coming together in large numbers as they offered sweets to donkeys. The unusual scene caught the attention of bystanders, who recorded videos and shared them online.

The video showed residents feeding gulab jamun to the donkeys in the middle of the road in a bid to appease the rain gods.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Amid a delayed monsoon, residents performed an unusual ritual by feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys in an attempt to appease the rain gods and pray for rainfall. pic.twitter.com/HvfH1EdIaL — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

Residents explained that the tradition is rooted in an age-old local belief and is carried out during periods of delayed monsoon or insufficient rain. They believe the symbolic offering can please Lord Indra, the deity associated with rain, and encourage good showers in the area.

Although monsoon activity is controlled by meteorological conditions, many communities across India continue to observe age-old rituals during periods of delayed rainfall. Such traditions, followed in both rural and urban regions, highlight the lasting connection between local culture, beliefs and weather-related practices.

The scenes from the event went viral online, sparking reactions from users who were surprised by the unusual method locals chose to seek rain.

India currently witnessing dryspell

Northern and Central India is currently facing a dry spell after a few days of heavy rainfall in July. According to the IMD’s Bhopal Meteorological Centre, a Western Disturbance will become active from July 19, leading to a sustained spell of heavy rainfall across the state.

After a nine-day lull, Umaria, Dindori, Balaghat, and several other districts received heavy rainfall on Friday, while Bhopal witnessed light showers. Officials attributed the wet weather to a low-pressure area and a cyclonic circulation.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.