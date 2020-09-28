Bhopal: Amid a rise in domestic violence cases in the country, a shocking video of a senior IPS officer in Bhopal beating and assaulting his wife has gone viral on social media platforms Also Read - Another Day, Another Crime in UP: Youth Rapes & Thrashes 70-year-old Woman in Ballia, Arrested

The incident happened on Sunday when Special Director General of Police (Madhya Pradesh) Purushottam Sharma’s wife caught him red-handed in a compromising position with another woman. This led to a heated argument between the couple, following which Sharma was seen dragging his wife along the ground and thrashing her.

In the video, other staff present in his house were seen trying to intervene while the woman was heard crying for help.

He is senior IPS officer from MP. Showing bravery on his wife. She had caught him with other women. In the video only dog seems to be disturbed due the incidents. pic.twitter.com/iXeKTNoQI3 — Skand Vivek Dhar (@skandvivek) September 28, 2020

According to reports, the police officer’s extramarital affair has been a long-running dispute between the husband and wife.

After the incident, the accused’s son has filed a complaint with the DGP and sent a copy of the assault video according to ABP News. He has demanded strict action against Sharma his father for assaulting his mother.

MP State Women Commission Spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma said that such an incident will not be tolerated by the Women’s Commission. Such incidents by senior officials do not convey a good message in society, she said.