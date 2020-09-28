Bhopal: Needless to say, Ludo emerged to be the most popular game in lockdown with families and friends swearing by the board game. However, things took a bizarre turn in one case, as a 24-year-old woman approached a family court when she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Bhopal. Also Read - Lockdown Vadodara: Man Breaks Wife’s Spine For Losing Online Ludo Game, Tenders Apology Later

“Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning,” Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor said.

During the lockdown period, the young woman, her two siblings and their father used to play the board game. After losing a game, the young woman developed resentment against her father, which increased over time and the family had to undergo counselling sessions to resolve the issue.

The woman said she lost respect for her father as he went on to defeat her. She feels that her father should have lost in the game for the sake of her happiness. After 4 counselling sessions, she now feels positive: Sarita, a counsellor at Bhopal Family Court https://t.co/P9Lbl6iKJB — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

“A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn’t expect to be defeated by him,” said Rajani.