Varanasi: A group of doctors and health staff of the S.S.L. hospital of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is gaining popularity for conducting a surgery during power cut by using the flashlight of mobile phones. The members of the team in the operation theatre made it to the headlines after a number of photographs and videos shot during the surgery was posted on social media.

However, the university administration has taken serious note of the matter and now a probe has been ordered against doctors and other health staff who were present during the surgery. Prof. Vinay Kumar Srivastava, dean of dental science faculty, said that an inquiry had been ordered and notices served to all those present in the operation theatre at the time of the incident.

"The notification for power cut in the surgical wing for some maintenance and other works had been issued 15 days ago. Despite issuance of this notification, the operation theatre was opened for surgeries. Instead of informing me, photos were circulated in social media. This is a serious lapse," he said.

“It is a serious lapse,” said Srivastava, adding that each member present in the OT has been served notice and a team has been constituted for thorough investigation of the episode.

Action would be taken as per the report of the committee, he added.

Even as photographs showing doctors conducting dental surgery in flashlights of mobile phones of two assistants went viral on social media, the dental science faculty staff said the surgery of the patient had been scheduled for the day earlier and was started following the opening of the operation theatre at 10 a.m. on Monday. After some time, power cut took place and alternative light arrangements did not function. Since the doctors had started surgery, the supporting staff switched on the flashlights of their mobile phones to complete the surgery.

(With IANS inputs)