New Delhi: The Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) is being lauded by netizens all over the internet for changings its bus timings in a bid to help a boy to reach his school on time. On Friday (January 8), a school boy named Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan took to Twitter and requested the bus transport service to change the timings so that he does not get late for school. And, just within a day, the CRUT replied to his appeal and changed the timings as per Sai's feasibility.

Sai appealed to the bus service in a series of tweets, which read, "I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed. My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems."

"So I would be grateful to You if You kindly look into the matter and take some immediate action," he added.

Acknowledging his tweets, CRUT replied, “Good Morning! Sai, we have noted your request and shared with the department concerned to see the feasibility.”

Soon, IPS officer Arun Bothra and Managing Director of the CRUT replied to Sai’s tweets and wrote, “Dear Sai, MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school. With affection from entire team of CRUT.”

Dear Sai#MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school. With affection from entire team of @CRUT_BBSR. https://t.co/kimd85bXIg — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 9, 2021

This little gesture and quick action by the CRUT is being highly appreciated by people over social media as one user wrote, “Wow. Such responsive public service is rare. Thank you.”