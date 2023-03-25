Home

Big Bear Stands Tall Behind Woman, Touches And Pulls Her, Scary Video Surfaces: Watch

The incident is recorded on the video which shows a big black bear standing tall just next to three women and exactly behind one of them.

It is always good to learn about the place you plan to go.

Viral Video: Sometimes or the other we like to go out for a sojourn or an excursion with friends, family, or alone. We can use any way to travel, maybe take our vehicle or hire one. Sometimes people prefer to walk especially if they are in a group or they like to explore the natural beauty of the landscape. It is always good to learn about the place you plan to go since it will give you information about the place’s geography, weather, topography, the best places to stay, and the kind of flora and fauna you might come across.

While there might be plants that could be dangerous and the clear and present dangers of wild animals that you might bump into. This is something that you would not like to happen that too when you are far away from the people and the hope of getting any help is negligible.

This is what happened with three young women who went on a hiking trip. The incident is recorded on the video which shows a big black bear standing tall just next to three women and exactly behind one of them. The bear also touches one woman, sniffs her, and even pulls her. But the woman and her two companions keep their calm even though one of them tries to get away slowly.

The video is shared on Twitter by OddIy Terrifying @OTerrifying with the caption, “How to survive a bear attack… stand still and stay silent 🤫😳”

How to survive a bear attack… stand still and stay silent 🤫😳 pic.twitter.com/0uI9X5cgC9 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) March 24, 2023

That was very, very scary and one can imagine what that woman must be going through. But she and her companions did just the right thing by staying calm and quiet. If the bear would have felt any kind of threat then it would have been a disaster.

