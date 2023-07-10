Home

Viral

Big Chunk Of Road Breaks Away In Shimla Due To Rains, Video Surfaces

Big Chunk Of Road Breaks Away In Shimla Due To Rains, Video Surfaces

As per reports, the incident took place in Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla on Monday.

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall for the past more than two days, resulting in massive flooding and landslides resulting in loss of life and property.

Trending Now

A video showing a portion of a road collapsing in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla has surfaced online. As per reports, the incident took place in Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla on Monday.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | A road collapsed at Kokunala in the Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Video Source: Shimla Police) pic.twitter.com/STWnBkDJDJ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

After heavy downpours lashed the state for the past two days, scary visuals of bridges being swept away and different vehicles like cars, buses, and trucks floating like paper boats have surfaced on social media. These visuals narrate the scale of destruction triggered in Himachal Pradesh due to nature’s fury.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, several roads in the state remain blocked due to landslides and other weather-related issues following heavy rainfall in the last few days.

In one such visual that emerged from Manali, a massive bus of the state road transport corporation was seen being swallowed up by water and swept away in seconds.

Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods, inundating many areas, and washing away roads, vehicles, and houses.

At least six persons have reported to been killed in the state until Monday evening.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES