Viral Video: Dosa is one such dish that has transformed like no other dish would have in recent times and over time we have noticed that experimenting bizarre food combos with dosa has become the latest viral sensation to confuse desi foodies on the internet. While some of these combinations intrigued netizens, several others seemed too hard to digest. And, now yet another video of a bizarre combination of stuffing filled inside a dosa has left the internet divided. In the video that has gone viral, a man can be seen making dosa and filling it with ingredients such as cheese, cherries, dry fruits, and vegetables.

This unique dosa has been named Dil Khush Dosa and the video of the man preparing it by a roadside stall was first posted by YouTuber Harry Uppal last month. However, the 59-second video clip garnered a huge amount of views and went viral after it was shared on Twitter by user Deepak Prabhu on September 5. Prabhu tweeted the video with the caption, "How to screw a Dosa. The purists will cringe seeing this."

How to screw a Dosa.

The purists will cringe seeing this. pic.twitter.com/y6cptCv943 — Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) September 5, 2021

As we can see, the video begins with the man spreading the dosa batter on a tawa, following which he rubbed a slab of butter over it. Next, we can see the man adding chopped onions, cabbage, capsicum and some coconut chutney. This was followed by grated paneer, and dry fruits including cashew nuts, almonds and raisins. The man also adds little jeera (cumin) powder and garam masala to the mixture and mashed all of it well to make the dosa’s filling.

After the ingredients of the filling were cooked well, the man can be seen sprinkling some coriander leaves, grated cheese and colorful cherries into the filling, just before he rolled it into a dosa. Then, he cuts the dosa into pieces and garnished it with grated cheese and cherries on the top before serving.

The video has garnered over 121K views but netizens are not at all happy watching the ingredients used in making this particular dosa. Reacting to the video post, tweeple posted many comments to express their displeasure towards the so-called Dil khush Dosa. People dropped comments like, “This obsession with cheese has ruined so many food items”, “Dada, Dosa is the most abused dish in India”, “Why do every street food vendor goes overboard with cheese”, “Can’t bear to watch it” and many more.

We at India.com would like to know where do you stand on this Dosa debate? Send in your comments in the section below or use #DosaDebate on Twitter to express your views.