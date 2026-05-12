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Big fat Indian weddings turn to Quick-Commerce for last-minute laddus, lehengas, other essentials; Heres how Blinkit, Zepto are changing the game

Big fat Indian weddings turn to Quick-Commerce for last-minute laddus, lehengas, other essentials; Here’s how Blinkit, Zepto are changing the game

Quick-commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto are becoming part of Indian weddings, delivering everything from sweets to fashion essentials within minutes. Scroll down for details.

Representational Image (Canva)

The big fat Indian weddings are now getting a modern twist. All thanks to the rise of quick-commerce applications. Now, platforms like Blinkit and Zepto are becoming an integral part of the wedding planning in India. These applications, once popular for delivering groceries and snacks, have now become the last-minute rescue for people. It’s because sometimes people forget their gifts and sweets. At this time, the quick commerce apps quietly help people in ordering laddoos, flowers, gift hampers, and sarees to settle the wedding chaos.

Last-minute wedding shopping

Indian weddings are popular for having huge guest lists, endless shopping, and sudden emergencies. Sometimes, people end up forgetting sweets and gifts. Imagine that you get a last-minute invitation to a party and have an outfit but lack the matching jewellery. All thanks to quick delivery applications, people do not panic during such instances anymore and simply open Blinkit or Zepto to order the matching accessories.

Not just accessories, but many times, guests forget to buy gifts. At this time, some clicks on the quick commerce applications end up saving them from embarrassment. These applications are raising the benchmark by quickly delivering items like flowers, makeup, accessories, snacks, gift wraps and even fashion essentials within minutes in most cities.

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Why are families choosing quick commerce apps?

In India, weddings are full of chaos, and in most cases, they involve a lot of impatience, tension, and whatnot. During this time, everyone looks for speed and convenience to manage the crisis. Here, emergency saviours like Blinkit and Zepto come to play their part.

When wedding schedules are strictly packed, and markets are crowded, it’s obvious that traffic may waste hours. The smart decision here is not to send someone out for a small item and just order it through these applications.

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Changing the experience of weddings

When traditional shopping methods and family outings to a hundred markets remain an important part of Indian weddings, quick-commerce is simply adding a new layer of flexibility, convenience, and comfort.

From a forgotten box of laddoos to emergency cosmetics before any event, quick-commerce apps are now becoming part of the wedding dynamics.

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