Big Reveal: Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit confirms romance with Mystery Man, days after accusing husband Yugam Gera, video goes viral

Chandrika Dixit has confirmed her relationship with her mystery man just days after alleging husband Yugam Gera cheated. The video of the couple has gone viral online.

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as Delhi’s viral ‘Vada Pav Girl’, has sparked social media buzz once again. After accusing her husband, Yugam Gera of cheating, she shared a new video expressing her love for a mystery man. Fans have been eager to know more ever since Chandrika started posting reels with the unidentified man.

The viral video of the Vada pav girl

On Sunday, February 8, Chandrika shared a video where she can be seen having a candid moment with the Mystery man. In the clip, she says, “Tum galat the ki mujhe kabhi pyaar nahi ho sakta.” The man asks when she fell in love and with whom. Smiling, Chandrika replies, “Tumse. I love you.” The two then share a warm hug. She captioned the post, “Love With My @kon_mysteryman,” which immediately caught the attention of her followers.

It is not clear if the video reflects Chandrika’s real-life feelings or if it is meant purely for entertainment. Nonetheless, the clip went viral, and fans flooded social media with comments and reactions.

The reaction over viral video

The video has led to widespread curiosity about Chandrika’s personal life. Some fans asked about her husband Yugam Gera and their son, while others criticized or trolled her online. The situation has stirred debate on social media about her alleged cheating allegations and her apparent new romance.

Check out the viral video

What is the controversy?

The drama began when Chandrika shared a video exposing chats of Yugam Gera. In that clip, she was shown restrained in a dark room before someone removed the cloth from her mouth and turned on the light. She claimed that Yugam had cheated on her, while Yugam denied the severity of the allegations. Since then, Chandrika has frequently appeared in videos with the mystery man, leaving fans speculating whether she has moved on or remarried.

About Chandrika Dixit

Chandrika Dixit rose to fame as a street food vendor selling Mumbai-style vada pav in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar. Her relatable and entertaining videos went viral, earning her the nickname ‘Vada Pav Girl’. She later participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, which further amplified her popularity and public profile.

