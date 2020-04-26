While the rest of the citizens snuggle inside the confines of their home and enjoy the luxury of never-ending family time and quality sleep, it is a fantasy for the frontline workers combating COVID-19 situation out on the field. This list of frontline workers include policemen who have been going out of the way to help the needy, keeping miscreants in check and doing their best to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Also Read - 'Appalling That Bodies Were Sent Back to Dubai, They Were Not Even COVID-19 Victims'

Recently, a picture of two exhausted policemen napping on the street after their hectic duty, broke the Internet as the netizens warmed up to the officers condition. Shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma, the picture featured two policemen in uniform, catching a power nap lying on the road, next to their helmets, lathis and bike. The IPS officer captioned it, “Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ? Yes it is… if you are a cop ! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors (sic).” Also Read - Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Stresses on 2-Feet Distance, Asks People to Stop Spitting in Public | 10 Points

Gushing over the peaceful picture of the two sleeping cops, the Twitterati hailed their services and saluted their efforts. While one tweeted, “a big salute to true warrior let’s always respect nd support them (sic)”, another wrote, “God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services (sic)” and yet another commented, “Respect”.

Check out Twitter’s heart-melting reaction on the picture here:

a big salute to true warrior let’s always respect nd support them🙏🙏 — Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020

God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services. — J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020

Respect 💙 — esther (@EstherVPJC) April 24, 2020

We salute to all police force🙏🌹🙏 — vijay sinha (@vijayv2) April 24, 2020

We can never pay back to these #CoronaWarriors

No Words!https://t.co/wPvHvUMM3J — पश्यन्ती शुक्ला 🇮🇳Pushyanti S (@pashyantii) April 24, 2020

How about providing mobile bunkers? I am sure that would be really and truly helpful. — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 24, 2020

Authorities should provide you guys more safety than this. You guys are our guardian angel. We don’t want you people to get harmed due to insufficient safety measures and gears. — esther (@EstherVPJC) April 24, 2020

But Sir why these cops hv to sleep like this…as a nation r we not able to provide better facilities to our cops/health workwrs who r fighting this pandemic… — Abhijit Gupta (@imabhijitgupta) April 24, 2020

How sad, good time to pitch in mobile units with resting areas and bathroom areas for cops. It would help a lot of lady cops to avoid Urine infection. — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) April 24, 2020

Thanks to your entire fraternity sir 🙏🏻😊 — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) April 24, 2020

On another note, in the last 24 hours, India has recorded near 2,000 fresh cases — 1,990 to be specific — in its biggest single-day spike so far. The total tally has crossed 26,000, reaching 26,496. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 in the country.