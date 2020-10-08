Well, the biggest political snub of the year is here! After former director-general of police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey resigned from his post last month, it was being widely speculated he could be fielded from his hometown Buxar in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Denied JD(U) Ticket, Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Says His Life is Dedicated to People of Bihar
However, things didn’t go as planned as the seat has been allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parsuram Chaturvedi, leaving Gupta ticketless.
Well, soon after this news, netizens flocked to Twitter to troll Gupta and shared hilarious memes:
After being snubbed, Pandey wrote a social media post announcing he is not contesting the Bihar Assembly election.
“I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their anxiety and troubles. After I got free, everyone expected that I will contest the election but I am not contesting assembly elections this time. There’s no such thing as being frustrated. Be patient. My life has been spent in the struggle. I will be serving the public all my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar,” he wrote.
Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer had hit the headlines after he said Rhea Chakraborty (SSR’s girlfriend) had no ‘aukaat’ (stature) to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to recommend a CBI probe in the case.