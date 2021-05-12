Patna: At a time when some people are abandoning their loved ones who died due to Covid, a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has set an example by performing the last rites of a corona victim. Yogendra Singh (50), a resident of Pagahia village of Birua Panchayat in Muzaffarpur, died of Covid three days ago. He was also suffering from asthma and cough. After his death all his relatives abandoned him as they feared they might catch the virus, leaving only the deceased’s wife and two children in the house. Also Read - Odisha Govt to Allow COVID-19 Vaccination for Beggars, Sadhus and Other Vulnerable People Without ID Proof

The family members pleaded with the villagers for the last rites, but no one came forward. The body was kept in the house for two days. The matter then reached the Block Development Officer of Saraiya Block, Dr B.N. Singh.

Singh told IANS that after he got to know about the matter, he informed a social worker in Nargi Jivanath village, Kunal, who is a retired army personnel. He along with the BDO decided to perform the last rites of Yogendra Singh.

The BDO and the ex-serviceman asked for PPE kits and started the preparations for the funeral. Many people also came forward on the BDO’s initiative. Singh said that a JCB was ordered from the village to dig a pit and Singh’s body was cremated with the full last rites.

Paru MLA Ashok Singh also reached there. The BDO, wearing a PPE kit, himself lit the pyre. The incident became a talking point in the area. People are now lauding the initiative of the BDO.

BDO Singh said that the deceased was Covid positive, due to which people did not want to come to his house after his death. He added that the fight against corona will have to be fought unitedly, only then this battle can be won.