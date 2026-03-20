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Bihar boys raw javelin talent stuns internet users as they ask, Who is he? | Watch viral video

Bihar boy’s raw javelin talent stuns internet users as they ask, ‘Who is he?’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A boy from Bihar was seen performing a javelin throw with precision. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: Instagram/unfoldingb harat

Viral News: India is filled with diverse talent, and one such video just proves it. A video has been circulating on social media, which is reportedly from rural Bihar. It shows a young boy performing the javelin throw with so much precision using a makeshift bamboo stick. This has greatly highlighted the young talent of the state and redefines the belief that it can be found in places where you least expect. The technique of the man, along with his confidence and natural ability, has left the viewers shocked and surprised. The impressed users are now left talking about the deficiency of opportunities across such places in India. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a young boy from the rural side of Bihar. The video shows him performing a javelin throw with the help of a makeshift bamboo spear and not professional javelin equipment. Internet users are presuming that the man most definitely has not received professional training and coaching to play the sport. However, the boy’s perfect form, strength, coordination, and style have left everyone surprised. People are labelling it as the ‘natural talent’.

The video was quick to become widely popular on social media. As a result, people indulged in discussions, and many even asked about the possible ways to reach out to the boy.

The available data shows that just a few thousand athletes get the opportunity to access training and support through the designated centres. This is super less in comparison to the grand population of our country, as per reports. The video has once again highlighted the major gap between talent and support from institutions.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unfolding Bharat | Latest News (@unfoldingbharat)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “A video showing a young boy in rural Bihar performing a javelin throw using a makeshift bamboo spear has gone viral…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “This youth has the potential to become the country’s most valuable asset tomorrow, and another wrote, “It disappeared into the oblivion…”

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