Kolkata: With the significant rise in the use of digital systems over the years, there has been a rapid increase in frauds taking place across ATMs and banking channels around the world. Every day, scammers devise new ways to dupe people, and it seems even police officials are not immune. Recently, a Bihar sub-inspector became the victim of an ATM fraud as scamsters duped him of Rs 40,000 in Kolkata. According to a report by The Times of India, the cop alleged that his debit card was cloned and Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from his account at an ATM kiosk near Yogajog Bhawan, Kolkata. Also Read - 3 Men Arrested For Duping Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter in Online Fraud

During the investigation, cops suspect that a skimming gang, which dupes people by inserting skimming machines at ATMs or replacing an original card with a fake one, might be responsible for the fraud. “Following the complaint, it seems that the gang had fitted the skimming machine sometime in December at Darbhanga but withdrawn the money in Kolkata after three months, ” a police officer earlier deployed with the bank fraud section told TOI.

The case came to light after a senior citizen was duped by fraudsters when he went to withdraw money from the ATM of a bank in the Park City area of the city. Earlier, an IAS officer had also alleged that Rs 18,000 was withdrawn from his private bank account using his debit card details when he was in his office.

What is ATM Skimming?

ATM Skimming is a type of fraud that occurs when an ATM is compromised by a skimmer, and card information is stolen. Notably, fraudsters install a small device, known as a skimmer, on the ATM card swiping mechanism. As the card is swiped at the machine, the skimmer device captures the information stored on the card’s magnetic strip. Through the card details like ATM PIN, obtained through the skimmer, thieves use it to purchase things online or create cloned cards.

How to avoid it?

Always cover your ATM keypad whenever you enter the ATM pin. In addition, always opt for SMS alerts from your bank, which will keep you updated with your bank transactions. It will also alert you when a suspicious transaction is done using your card.