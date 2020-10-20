Darbhanga: As Bihar goes to polls in a few days for the upcoming assembly elections, candidates are coming up with creative ways to attract the attention of public. In one such development, an an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency, that comes under Darbangha district, arrived on a buffalo to file his nomination on Monday. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'Why should I not respect PM Modi, Only he Called me When my Father Was Admitted to ICU', Says Chirag Paswan

The candidate named Nachari Mandal, was photographed riding the animal before he got down to file his nomination, pictures of which have gone viral.

Speaking to ANI, Mandal said he does not have a four-wheeler so he decided to ride a buffalo to reach Darbhanga to file his nomination.

“I come from the poor and weaker section of society. I am a son of a farm labourer and since I don’t have a four-wheeler so I decided to come on a buffalo. Buffaloes, cows and oxen are the treasures of a farmer,” Mandal said.

#WATCH | Bihar: Nachari Mandal, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, arrives to file his nomination on a buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9e7lygTqPr — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020