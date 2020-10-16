New Delhi: As the Assembly polls are getting nearer in Bihar, a video interview of a resident in the state is making rounds on the internet and people are going total gaga over his reply when he was asked about ‘vikas (development)’ in his village. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: After BJP's 'No Relations With LJP' Jibe, Paswan Calls Himself 'PM's Hanuman', Says 'Can Open my Chest And Show it'

In the video, the reporter from a regional channel can be seen asking an old resident of Lakhisarai district of the state, “Vikas pahucha hai aapke gaon me (Did development reach your village yet?)”. To this the man replied, “Vikas…hum nahi the yahan sir. Hum bimar the toh doctor ke yahan gaye the.” (Vikas…I wasn’t here sir. I was ill, so I was at the doctor’s).” Also Read - Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Govt Over Rising Incidents of Crime Against Women in State

During the interview, the reporter was speaking to local residents about any progress and development that they might have witnessed around their village. Also Read - Government Will Decide On Revised Minimum Age Of Marriage For Daughters Soon: PM Modi

You can watch the video here: