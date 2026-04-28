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Bihar govt makes Vande Mataram compulsory in schools; from Chirag Paswan to social media users, here are the reactions

Bihar govt makes ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in schools; from Chirag Paswan to social media users, here are the reactions

The Bihar government makes it mandatory for the government educational institutions to start their programmes with 'Vande Mataram'. Scroll down to see the reactions.

(Image: Canva)

Viral News: In the latest update from Bihar, the government has given a direction to all the government educational institutions to start their programmes with the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’. Alongside this, they have been asked to end the events with the state song ‘Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar’. The order was issued by the government and addressed all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, department heads, the Bihar director general of police, divisional commissioners, and district magistrates. Now that the notice has been issued across the state, there have been various reactions emerging on social media. Here, we take you through some.

Chirag Paswan’s reaction

The Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, “A long time ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines stating that ‘Vande Mataram’ should be given the same respect as the national anthem. It should be observed with equal dignity, people should stand straight and show proper respect while it is played. Guidelines were issued in this regard, and wherever the national anthem is sung, ‘Vande Mataram’ should also be sung along with it…”

Patna, Bihar: On Bihar government making ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory for all government educational institutions, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “A long time ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines stating that ‘Vande Mataram’ should be given the same respect as the… pic.twitter.com/bljfvOXi8y — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2026

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Other reactions

RJD MP Abhay Kushwaha said, “The songs that we used to sing in schools, including ‘Vande Mataram’ and others, would often include various themes and messages. So what is the real meaning of a song? Whether it is ‘Vande Mataram’ or any other song, students used to sing it before the start of classes. In every school, different types of songs are sung before classes begin. It is not necessary that only ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung everywhere…” as reported by IANS.

Patna, Bihar: On ‘Vande Mataram’ has been made compulsory in all schools of Bihar, RJD MP Abhay Kushwaha says, “The songs that we used to sing in schools, including ‘Vande Mataram’ and others, would often include various themes and messages. So what is the real meaning of a song?… pic.twitter.com/HDZXQgQw6M — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2026

There have been constant reactions on social media to the same. When some people welcomed the move wholeheartedly and associated it with nationalism, others were against the government for issuing such a mandate.

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Significance of ‘Vande Mataram’

The song ‘Vande Mataram’ was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The Bihar government has directed the government educational institutions to begin their programmes with the song with the objective of “promoting a sense of nationalism, identity and pride”.

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