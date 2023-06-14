Home

Bihar Man, Believed To Be Dead, Found Eating Momos In Noida By His Alleged Kidnapper

On 31 January 2023, Nishant Kumar from Dhruvganj disappeared from his in-laws' house in Bihar. Ravi, his brother-in-law, was accused of kidnapping him and coincidentally, Ravi found Nishant devouring momos in Noida.

New Delhi: In one of the strangest incidents ever heard, a man from Bihar’s Bhagalpur who was believed to be dead by his family, was found eating momos in Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Noida) of Uttar Pradesh. On 31 January 2023, Nishant Kumar from Dhruvganj disappeared from his in-laws’ house in Bihar. Ravi, his brother-in-law, was accused of kidnapping him and coincidentally, Ravi found Nishant devouring momos in Noida.

Ravi has now alleged that the family members of Nishant kept torturing his family by falsely accusing them of Nishant’s ‘murder’. He even said that his elder uncle passed away in shock because of these serious charges.

As per an India Today report, Ravi found Nishant when he was at a momos stall in Noida Sector 50. This is when he saw the shopkeeper chasing away a beggar in ragged clothes. The beggar was repeatedly asking for food. Ravi mentioned that he felt sorry for the person and asked the shopkeeper to give him momos.

The same beggar was identified as Nishant Kumar, son of Sachidananda Singh, a resident of Dhruvganj, Naugachia, when Ravi asked him for his details. Immediately, Ravi alerted the police station and Nishant was taken to Sector 13 police station.

“Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action,” Ravi was quoted saying. There’s still no clarity about how Nishant reached Noida. He will be questioned in court, as per the report.

