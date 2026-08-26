Bihar man catches rare dolphin in Kosi River, takes it home; arrested after video surfaces

A viral video showing a Bihar fisherman taking a dolphin home from the Kosi river led to his arrest. The incident has also highlighted the strict legal protection for India’s endangered Ganga river dolphin.

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A fisherman in Bihar caught a Gangetic Dolphin. Image Credit: @_neutralindia/X

Police arrested a fisherman in Saharsa’s Darhar area after a video of him allegedly catching a dolphin in the Kosi River and taking it home surfaced online. The Forest Department and Bihar Police acted on the footage and began a joint investigation before making the arrest.

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Birendra Mukhiya, son of Saryug Mukhiya. Reports suggest that the fisherman was out fishing in the Kosi River when a Gangetic dolphin accidentally became caught in his net. Rather than setting it free, he reportedly carried the dolphin back home.

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The incident surfaced after a video of an alleged illegal dolphin hunt spread widely on social media. The footage showed fishermen catching the dolphin in a net, bringing it onto a boat and talking about extracting oil from the animal.

There are very few Ganges River Dolphins left, and they are India’s National Aquatic Animal. Yet, in Bihar, a dolphin was caught in a fishing net, and the fisherman reportedly said, “I’ll extract oil from it.” This is deeply shameful. Endangered wildlife is not content or a… pic.twitter.com/33R6k9C2EA — NEUTRAL INDIA (@_neutralindia) August 25, 2026

The viral video prompted the Forest Department and police to act quickly. A named FIR was registered by the Forest Department, after which police and forest officials formed a joint team to conduct raids at possible locations linked to the accused.

After receiving information about his location, the team, assisted by Darhar police station personnel, reached Birendra’s house and arrested him. Authorities are also investigating the possible involvement of other people in the incident.

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Following the necessary legal formalities, the arrested man was remanded to judicial custody. Police and Forest Department teams have since intensified patrolling along the Kosi River to keep a closer watch on threats to aquatic wildlife.

The Gangetic Dolphin

India’s National Aquatic Animal, the Gangetic dolphin, is given the highest level of protection under the law. It is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, placing it in the same protected category as tigers and lions. The official said hunting the dolphin is a serious, non-bailable offence and that strict action would follow against those involved in the illegal hunting of wildlife or aquatic animals.

Also known as the Ganga river dolphin, it is a rare freshwater mammal found across the river systems of India. In Bihar and other parts of northern India, the animal is commonly known as ‘Susu’, named after the sound of its breathing. Notably, Bihar is home to a significant population of Gangetic dolphins, highlighting the need for stronger efforts to protect the species in the state.