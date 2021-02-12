Patna: Amid an increase in online fraud, Gujarat police has arrested a 21-year-old man from Bihar’s Gaya for allegedly hacking Vodafone Idea’s official email ID in Ahmedabad and committing a massive fraud of around Rs 94 lakh. Gulshan Singh was detained by a team from the Cyber ​​Crime Branch and taken to Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Also Read - Shocking: 11-Year-Old Boy Learns Hacking Tips From YouTube, Demands Rs 10 Crore Ransom From Father

According to The Indian Express, the accused had committed the fraud through netbanking from different accounts of the Vodafone Idea company in Nutan Nagarik Sahakari Bank in Ahmedabad. He had allegedly got the sim of the number registered for netbanking of the telecom giant by sending an email to the internal servers and then credited the money from various bank accounts of the company.

“We had recently received a complaint from Vodafone Idea that an unknown person had hacked the company’s official email address and then sent an official email within Vodafone Idea’s internal server requesting a SIM replacement for the registered mobile. Netbanking number of Vodafone Idea at Nutan Nagarik Sahkari Bank. The accused had then been credited with Rs 94.57 lakh from various Vodafone Idea bank accounts, ”an officer from Ahmedabad Cyber ​​Crime Cell told The Indian Express.

The police also seized nine cell phones, eight sim cards, a handwritten transcript of the fake email sent by accused and various records of fraud committed in the past.