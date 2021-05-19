Samastipur (Bihar): For many people, pets hold a lot of emotional significance and losing a beloved animal can be quite painful and distressing. Human-animal bond is very special and for dog or cat lovers, their pets are like family members. Nowadays, many owners try to give their pets a befitting farewell by conducting dignified last rites, as they do for other humans. One such story of animal love has emerged from Bihar’s Samastipur where a man held a funeral procession with ‘band-baaja’ for his beloved dog ‘Tony’–an event that the entire village attended. Also Read - Bodies in PPE Kits Found Floating Near Patna’s Gulabi Ghat; NHRC Seeks Report From UP, Bihar | Key Points

Notably, Tony, the pet dog of Naresh Sah, a resident of Sherpur Dhepura Panchayat of the district, died on Tuesday. After his death, Tony's body was draped in flowers and garlands and a funeral procession was taken out, so that the village could bid him a final goodbye.



Hundreds of people who attended his final journey offered flowers to Tony’s corpse and paid homage to him. He was finally buried on the banks of the river Ganges as people bid him a tearful adieu.

Naresh Sah, a rural doctor by profession had bought Tony at the Sonepur fair about 12 years ago. Since then, Tony had become an important part of his family and also was equally loved by other villagers. Naresh said that Tony was not just a dog for him, but a protector of his house and village, who had become an intrinsic part of everyone’s lives. Till the end, he served his duty with complete faithfulness and loyalty. Sah also said that Tony was extremely lucky for him because ever since he came to the house, his fortunes changed.