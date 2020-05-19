New Delhi: A migrant worker, whose photo while crying on the roadside in Delhi went viral on social media, has finally reached his hometown. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Begusarai district of Bihar, where he was able to meet his wife and nine-year-old daughter from a distance. Also Read - Bihar Migrant Worker, Whose Picture of Breaking Down on Phone Call Went Viral, Shares His Heartbreaking Story

The 38-year-old man, Rampukar Pandit, had undertaken the arduous journey from Delhi to reach his hometown after learning of his infant son’s death.

Unable to get a bus or a train, he set off on foot with a hope to see his child one last time but was reportedly stopped by Ghaziabad Police near UP Gate. A photo of him breaking down over a phone call at the UP border, broke the Internet as he stuck stranded near the Gazipur flyover for the next three days.

After the picture went viral, he received help from a woman who gave him food, Rs 5,500, and also booked his train ticket from Delhi to Begusarai. On Sunday, he reached Bihar by a Shramik Special train and was quarantined in a school near Begusarai town after his arrival.

He said,”My head spins when I open my eyes and I feel very weak. They brought me to a hospital in a car from the quarantine centre yesterday afternoon. They also did tests on me, by taking swabs from the throat and nose. The result has not come yet.”

He further said his wife and daughter Poonam visited him at the hospital in Khodawandpur block of the district, but doctors allowed them to meet him briefly, only from a distance.

“We were all crying, we wanted to hug each other. I wanted to hold my daughter, but a few metres of closeness and 10 minutes with them is all I could get,” he said.

“I am the breadwinner of the family and I am down. I need help. I appeal to the government to help me and people like me in this tragic time. We poor will just die otherwise,” he lamented.