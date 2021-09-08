Patna: A Bihar lawmaker was allegedly cheated by a fuel station in East Champaran district, who pumped in water instead of diesel in his vehicle. Virendra Prasad Gupta, the CPI-ML-L MLA of Sikta constituency in East Champaran district, said that he was on the way to Patna, and during his journey, had filled 51 litres of diesel in his SUV from a fuel station situated at Bathna village on NH 28.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price: Fuel Consumers Can Expect Relief; Check City-Wise Rates

"When I travelled around half a km from the place, my SUV stopped. My driver, gunner, and secretary, who were also travelling with me, inspected the vehicle in a bid to ascertain the error. As they failed to detect it, we called a local mechanic for inspection. He inspected the engine and found its condition normal. When he checked the fuel tank, he discovered water in it," Gupta said.

"The tank was full of water. I immediately informed the local Mehsi police station about the cheating," he said. Mehsi SHO Sunil Kumar said, "We have received a written complaint from Virendra Gupta. He has also submitted the receipt of the fuel. An FIR has been registered against the fuel station owner, manager, and the concerned employees for allegedly pumping in water instead of diesel in the vehicle. "The sample has been taken from the SUV and sent to a lab and a petroleum company. We have also informed the Petroleum Department to take strong action against the fuel station and its owner," added Kumar, the Station House Officer(SHO).

(With Inputs from IANS)