Patna: Lallan Kumar, an assistant professor of Hindi at Nitishwar College in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has returned nearly Rs 24 lakh — his salary for the past 33 months and is going insanely famous over social media now. Kumar. 33, joined the job in September 2019 and he returned a sum of Rs 23,82,228 to the registrar of BR Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) on Tuesday. Wondering Why?

Kumar returned his total earnings since joining the job as no student turned up for a single class in these past 33 months, and his “conscience did not allow” him to pocket the salary without teaching.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said, “There’s no one to teach, so what’s the salary for? My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching. Even during online classes (during the pandemic), there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes. If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me.”

Kumar also spoke to NDTV saying, “When I’d joined, I was not posted to a college where I could teach postgraduate classes. Those with lower ranks (in the selection process) got those postings. Here, the students never show up.” He alleged that his name was “cut” from the transfer list several times.”

“I will start a sit-in protest if my demand isn’t met,” he added.

Following the ordeal stated by Kumar, Nitishwar college’s principal, Manoj Kumar, said that the contention of zero-attendance has no basis. “For two years, classes were disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said, arguing that Lallan Kumar “should’ve told me directly if he wanted a transfer”. The college is under the aegis of BRABU, a state university.

Meanwhile, BRABU registrar R K Thakur lauded the move and said, “What Lalan Kumar did is quite unusual and merits our immediate attention. We are discussing the matter with the vice-chancellor and would soon ask Nitisheshwar College principal to explain absenteeism.”