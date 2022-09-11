Darbhanga: Admit cards of annual examinations at Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, Bihar show pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar governor Fagu Chauhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni, instead of actual students. In a post shared on social media, it was revealed that the college had issued admit cards with pictures of popular persons.Also Read - WATCH: MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev Spotted in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Attends Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner US Open Tie

The examinees who uploaded the pictures are to supposedly students of BA Final Year in colleges based at Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, all affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University headquartered in Darbhanga.

This can happen only in #Bihar#LalitNarayanMithilaUniversity, in #Darbhanga has put the photo of @narendramodi and Governor Fagu Chauhan on the admit card for the university examinations. pic.twitter.com/43mB1bqfrL — Nagen Singh (@SinghNagen) September 10, 2022

“A serious note has been taken of the anomalies which have come to light through social media. An inquiry has been ordered and the students concerned have been issued show cause notices. An FIR may also be lodged,” said Mushtaq Ahmed, the university’s registrar.

He said admit cards were issued online, to be downloaded by respective students, all of whom had been provided with unique login details. “Students were supposed to upload photographs and other details which were processed by our data centre for preparing admit cards. Some of them seem to have engaged in irresponsible mischief,” said the registrar.

“Exemplary action will be taken after an investigation. The episode gives the university a bad name. Misuse of photographs of the PM and the governor are also a grave matter,” he added.

In 2018, a college student in Uttar Pradesh received admit card with a picture of Amitabh Bachchan on it.

A university in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly issued an admit card with a photograph of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to a student of Bachelor of Education (B Ed) Read @ANI story | https://t.co/WxrdNsbgWP pic.twitter.com/4qRVmV2eNH — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 4, 2018

In another similar episode, in Muzaffarpur, admit card of a student had shown the names of Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone against columns meant for father and mother respectively.