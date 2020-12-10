Looking to create some mischief, a 20-year-old student in Bihar named actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on his admit card. Yes, this incident really happened at Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University where authorities were flummoxed to see the screenshot of a BA 2nd-year student’s admit card, where he had named ‘Emran Hasmi’ as his father and ‘Sunny Leone’ as his mother. Also Read - NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today at nbe.edu.in, Check Details Here

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district. Against the column of fathers name is printed Emran Hashmi, which despite its different spelling brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona.

Moreover, the name of Leone, a porn star-turned-Bollywood actress, as the mother, and Chaturbhuj Sthan, the town's infamous red light area, as the address give away the mischief

Meanwhile, the news has gone viral on social media and the actor also had a hilarious reaction to the news. Reacting to a news report of the incident, Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter and wrote: “I swear he ain’t mine.”