Bihar woman channels Michael Jackson, stuns social media with amazing dance moves | Viral

An Instagram video posted by a woman from Bihar has caught the attention of social media users. Dancing to Billie Jean in a saree, she earned praise for her smooth execution of Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves, with many asking for more performances.

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A Bihar woman has stunned the internet with her crazy dance moves. Image Credit: komal__aadya/Instgram

Social media is buzzing over a viral video of Indian creator Komal Kumari performing signature Michael Jackson dance moves while wearing a saree. Dancing to Billie Jean, she impressed viewers with both the precision of her performance and the ease with which she executed the challenging steps.

The clip comes with a humorous storyline, portraying a fictional scenario in which her mother watches the 2026 musical film Michael and develops an obsession with Michael Jackson’s iconic dance style.

As the beat drops, Komal launches into a string of iconic dance moves inspired by Michael Jackson. Even with the saree’s flowing drape and limited flexibility, she maintains exceptional control and accuracy throughout the routine.

What happens in the video?

The performance opens with Komal striking classic Michael Jackson poses as Billie Jean plays in the background. She then recreates a number of his famous dance moves with confidence and precision.

At various points in the video, she struck familiar stances associated with the King of Pop, seamlessly blending them with her own style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal kumari (@komal__aadya)

Komal’s effortless movements in a saree impressed social media users, many of whom applauded her enthusiasm and control over the choreography. The contrast between the traditional outfit and the globally recognised dance style made the performance even more captivating.

Internet reactions

Komal’s performance soon caught the attention of social media users, with many applauding her impressive dance skills. Several commenters noted that her talent stood on its own and deserved appreciation beyond the novelty of the act.

Several viewers joked that Michael Jackson’s spirit lives on in his fans, with his iconic style continuing to inspire dancers across generations. One user wrote, “She’s literally a good dancer though.” Another commented, “Woohooooo.. you go girl.” Another user added, ‘Mammm u got some movesssss.”