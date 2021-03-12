Patna: In a case of medical negligence, a woman hailing from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has alleged that she got pregnant again despite undergoing sterilization in a government hospital. The woman has now moved the district consumer forum at Muzaffarpur seeking Rs 11 lakh compensation from the state government. Notably, the 30-year-old woman named Phulkumari Devi already has four children and did not want a fifth child. So, she underwent a family planning operation at Motipur primary health centre (PHC) on 27 July 2019, conducted by Dr Sudhir Kumar, Times of India reported. Also Read - Woman Gets Pregnant Without Having Sex, People Call Her 'Virgin Mary' | Know How This Happened

However, a few days ago, she came to know that she had become pregnant again and is not ready for a fifth child. Her husband is a daily wager and had shifted to Panipat in Haryana one and a half months back for earning livelihood. Das told TOI that they already have three daughters and a son and his wife underwent tubectomy as they didn't want another child. "I can't bear the expenses of another child. That's why my wife has moved the consumer forum for Rs 11 lakh compensation from the state government to bear the expenses," he said.

The family has also alleged that Dr Sudhir Kumar who had performed the tubectomy, misbehaved with them twice recently when they went to ask him how Phulkumari became pregnant even after family planning surgery. Dr Harendra Kumar Alok, who was the Muzaffarpur civil surgeon before his transfer on Monday, ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also admitted that such surgeries tend to fail sometimes.

“There is a provision of Rs30,000 compensation to a victim in such a scenario. Besides, the state government also bears delivery and medicine expenditure in such cases. However, the victim must make a claim to the health department for these benefits,” he said.