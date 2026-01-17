By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bihari Babu’s swag in London goes viral; His samosa stall draws long queues: Watch Viral Video
New Delhi: A man from Bihar has gone viral on social media for selling samosas in his unique style on the bustling streets of London. A video of him selling samosas in a fun way is going viral on the internet and attracting a lot of attention. Some people even commented on the man’s video. Someone commented, “This is the power of Bihar.”
The video was shared on Instagram by an account named @biharisamosa.uk. In the clip, a man making delicious samosas says in a humorous tone, “As long as a Bihari is in London, the taste of samosas will always continue.” His samosa stall is named Ghantawala Samosa. The footage also shows how he prepares the samosas hygienically, and his customers include both Indians and Londoners, who enjoy his samosas immensely.
The video has gone massively viral, garnering over 3 million likes, more than 5,000 comments, and over 37 million views. It appears that this Instagram account was recently created and features several videos of this man from Bihar selling delicious samosas, including customer reviews. With over 37 million views, this man has truly become a social media sensation.
Netizens have commented on the video. Sharing some of them here.
