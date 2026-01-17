Home

Viral

Bihari Babu’s swag in London goes viral; His samosa stall draws long queues: Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: A man from Bihar has gone viral on social media for selling samosas in his unique style on the bustling streets of London. A video of him selling samosas in a fun way is going viral on the internet and attracting a lot of attention. Some people even commented on the man’s video. Someone commented, “This is the power of Bihar.”

Watch The Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facts Entertainment (@factss_entertainment)

Ghantawala Samosa

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named @biharisamosa.uk. In the clip, a man making delicious samosas says in a humorous tone, “As long as a Bihari is in London, the taste of samosas will always continue.” His samosa stall is named Ghantawala Samosa. The footage also shows how he prepares the samosas hygienically, and his customers include both Indians and Londoners, who enjoy his samosas immensely.

The video has gone massively viral, garnering over 3 million likes, more than 5,000 comments, and over 37 million views. It appears that this Instagram account was recently created and features several videos of this man from Bihar selling delicious samosas, including customer reviews. With over 37 million views, this man has truly become a social media sensation.

Netizens have commented on the video. Sharing some of them here.

biharisamosa.uk: Best Samosa in London❤️

genzmedia_uk: Bihari babu

amitbhumihaar: Grwat❤️

risewithmohit: Chahhhh gyee guru

callmekaushik: Bhai, you made us proud! London mein khade hoke Bihar ka naam aur samose ka asli swad zinda rakh rahe ho. Truly inspiring jab tak aap jaise log hain Bihar will always shine globally.

ayushrai777: Hygiene in India V/S Hygiene in other Countries

rakesh_pooniya_889: Cha gye guru

turk__arman: यही दुकान अगर इंडिया मैं होता तो इतना साफ सफाई नहीं रखते

sooo__jaanvi: Ye samosa mujhe 3 lakh ka padta kyu dikh raha hai✈️

im_meraj_bhair_1:

ankitydv__official: Wow bihari babu

_p_r_a_g_y_a_n_a_n_d_: Lalu baaki h

_yudezamora: Yummy ❤️

kunalmishraofficial.m: Bihari babu

boujiebisht: So happy to see, im coming to London in a few days and would definitely visit you @bihari_samosa_uk_

kishorechainani: Best wishes from India ❤️ @biharisamosa.uk

barnwal_nibha: Mujhe Bihar se london jana hai ye samosa khane

factzone__x: बिहारी स्वाद, देसी अंदाज़, हर समोसे में है खास राज़!

mai___aryan: Bihari on top always

priti______bhardwaj: ❤️

epiified: Samosa

bronje_99: Bhai 1 dim me kitna kamate ho

hero.raja.thakur: 1 bihari 100 par bhari

crazzy.sammy43: Bihari in other countries !!! Very hygienic in india???

sushilkumarroy2024: जय श्री राम jio शेर

_adesh_rajp4t: Ye hygiene bharat me kyu nhi

jitendrakingbhati90: Bihari bhai man Gaya Rajasthan state thank you duniya ke sabse karodpati Ho ❤️

sam___077: Yellow dress wali fake accent kyun maar rahi hai

factzone__x: परदेस की मिट्टी पर पसीना बहाया है, तभी तो बिहार का नाम चमकाया है।

__.akxsh_._: Bhai ne sabki degree pe moot diya

Natanshkaushik: Bihar ki @littiii_chokha to famous hai hi par samose lajawab banate h hm bihari, chahe Delhi main khao ya kahi bhi, bihari hi bana rahe

