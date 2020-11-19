In a major embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar government, a video of the newly sworn-in education minister of Bihar, wherein he is unable to recite the national anthem correctly, is going viral on social media. Notably, the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Wednesday posted an old video of Mewalal Choudhary singing Jana Gana Mana on Twitter. He not only mispronounced many words but also added random words before abruptly ending the national anthem. Also Read - West Bengal BJP Worker Beaten to Death, Party Alleges TMC Responsible for Incident

Sharing the video, Rashtriya Janata Dal wrote: "Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Chaudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Nitish Kumar ji, Is there any shame left? Where did the conscience sink?" (translated from Hindi)

The video shows him dressed in white kurta paijama and white Gandhi topi with saffron jacket struggling to recite the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' while unfurling the tricolor.

Scam tainted Education Minister of Nitish Kumar's new Assembly and the Education of Bihar will sink this time.#NitishKumar https://t.co/SE5wfkvjfJ — Mokibur Hassan (@HassanMokibur) November 18, 2020

Shameful.Are we living in year of 2020,,,where Education minister are not knowing our National anthem 😭😭 https://t.co/i5JN7eFD9p — Dr Nitish. (@drnitish03) November 18, 2020

मूर्ख, मंद बुद्धि, भ्रष्टचारी मंत्री हैं ऐसे लोग देश, राज्य, समाज पर कलंक हैं। ऐसे लोग मोदी & नीतिश कुमार की केबिनेट में शामिल हैं 👎🤦 — Shubham Pandey🇮🇳 (@ssspanday50) November 18, 2020

मंत्री जी ज़रा भी शर्म हो तो अपना त्यागपत्र दे दीजिए।

और कितना जलील करेंगे आप बिहार को। — Rocky Rocks ریان (@RayyanTheLuck) November 18, 2020

Actually people of Bihar deserve this kind of ministers. — threshold20n (@threshold20n) November 18, 2020

In 2017, Choudhary was sacked from JD(U) for his alleged involvement in a corruption case but was later re-inducted in the party.

“The corrupt JDU MLA Mewalal has been given a ministerial position by Nitish Kumar. This is the double standard of Nitish Kumar, the patron of 60 scams. This man can fall to the lowest level for a chair,” the RJD had tweeted on Tuesday. Mewalal Choudhary is also the wealthiest minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet