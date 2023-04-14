Home

Viral

Assam’s Traditional Bihu Performance With 11,304 Dancers, 2,548 Drummers Enters Guinness World Records| Watch Viral Video

Assam’s Traditional Bihu Performance With 11,304 Dancers, 2,548 Drummers Enters Guinness World Records| Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: A total of 11,304 dancers and 2,548 drummers participated in the feat, which was performed at the Sarusajai Stadium.

Assam eyes Guinness record with mega Bihu event involving 11,000 performers.(Photo Credit: ANI)

Viral Video: Known for its tea and silk, Assam etched its name in the Guinness World Records with 11,304 dancers and drummers performing ‘Bihu’ dance and playing ‘dhol’ in a single venue in Guwahati. In the presence of an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records headquarters in London, the performers presented their show and achieved the global feat for ‘Bihu’ dance and ‘dhol’. The mega event comes as the state celebrated Rongali or Bohag Bihu, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

A total of 11,304 dancers and 2,548 drummers participated in the feat, which was performed at the Sarusajai Stadium. During his visit to Assam on Friday, PM Narendra Modi also witnessed the Bihu dance performance, while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Guinness World Records certificate.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Guwahati: In the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives the certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making feat of “largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble”. The feat was achieved by 11304 folk dancers and… pic.twitter.com/rtjOYbUPHq — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Sharing his experience, PM Modi took to Twitter, “It has been a delight to be in the midst of the people of Assam on the special day of Bihu. Here are more glimpses from the Bihu programme.”

It has been a delight to be in the midst of the people of Assam on the special day of Bihu. Here are more glimpses from the Bihu programme. pic.twitter.com/m0JZGkkEaY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

Adding feathers to the hat, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma received a Geographical Indication registration certificate for ‘Gamosa'(Assamese scarf) from the Controller General of Patent, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of GI Registry Unnat P Pandit. As per a PTI report, ‘Gamosa’, a symbol of the culture and identity of Assam, received the GI tag from the central government in December 2022, five years after the first application was made. A laser show, was later, held at the venue.

A GI is tagged to primarily agricultural, natural or manufactured products, handicrafts, and industrial goods originating from a definite geographical territory. The ‘gamosa’, a handwoven rectangular cotton piece of cloth with red borders and different designs and motifs, is traditionally offered to elders and guests as a mark of respect and honour by Assamese people. It is an important part of all socio-religious ceremonies in the state and is considered as an Assamese identity and pride.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.