Bijnor head constable’s obscene video with female officer goes viral, SP suspends both, investigation underway

Bijnor head constables obscene video with female officer goes viral, SP suspends both, investigation underway

A viral video of two constables from Bijnor is making rounds on social media as it features them getting indulged in obscene activities.

Viral news: An objectionable video, which involves a woman constable and a head constable in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral across social media platforms. The video has triggered disciplinary action against the persons involved. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has now suspended both officers. In order, he has ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. Now, the incident has become a major point of discussion in UP’s Bijnor.

Two police officers’ obscene video from UP’s Bijnor

As reported by Jagran, the two personnel were posted at the same police station in the state for more than a year. Initially, they both had served at different police stations in the district. At present, their official locations are in close vicinity to the police station’s premises.

A video is allegedly circulating on social media featuring the two constables. Soon, the matter came to the notice of the senior police officers. The Superintendent of Police (SP) assigned the investigation to the Circle Officer (CO), Afzalgarh. During the investigation, the identities of the two were confirmed.

Suspension of the police constables

On the basis of the Circular Officer’s (CO) report, SP Abhishek Jha had suspended both personnel from duty under the charges of indiscipline, misconduct, and disrupting the image of the police department in the district, as reported by Jagran. An inquiry at the departmental level had also been initiated against the two constables. The officials stated that the video was recorded on a mobile device, and how it surfaced on social media is not known.

What’s happening?

The reports also suggest that the wife of the head constable earlier suspected him of being involved in an affair with the woman constable. The concerned police authorities said that the matter is still being investigated by the department.

