Bike Stunt Video: A young man was seen attempting a dangerous stunt on a bike to get views on social media but it went horribly wrong. With TikTok and Instagram in almost every teenager’s hands, such dangerous acts to become internet famous have been on the rise. Also Read - Viral Video: This Unique Vidai Will Empower Women to Put Themselves in Driver's Seat of Their Life | WATCH

In this viral video, a young man was trying to stand on a motorbike while riding it. When he tries to stand on the seat properly without holding on to the bike, it loses balance and he is tossed in the air. He falls on his back and even his head hits the road but he has a narrow escape from death. Also Read - Viral Video: Thirsty Crow Opens Tap To Drink Water. Twitter Asks Nal Bandh Kyu Nahi Kiya? | Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by IPS Dipanshu Kabra on March 25. The video has gone viral with more than 18,000 views. Also Read - Viral Video: Large Number of Devotees Throng Shrine to Offer Liquor, Distributes it Among Themselves as 'Prasad' | Watch

The officer tweeted saying, “IPS Dipanshu Kabra from Chhattisgarh shared this video on social media. Wrote while sharing the video, “Can you see this happening to your children/friends? If so, then stop them from doing such foolishness. Teach them to prioritize safety and obey traffic rules. Note – Please never let your kids/friends upload & promote such stupidity on SM.”

Watch the viral video below: