Biker in Delhi opens doors of cars, buses on busy road with people demanding severe action, Delhi Police takes action | Watch viral video

Viral video: The Delhi Police takes action against the individuial opening the car doors on the busy road. Scroll down to watch the video.

Image: X @Deadlykalesh

Viral News: When civic sense is slowly depleting among individuals in India, another video went viral, which left everyone fuming with anger. It shows a man on his two-wheeler bike intentionally opening the doors of buses, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles. The video became widely popular on social media, with everyone questioning the Delhi Police to take the required legal action. You can watch the viral video here.

Viral video

Why don’t these guys roaming recklessly on the capital’s roads get noticed by @DelhiPolice ? If an accident happens because of these reel-obsessed people, who will be held responsible? pic.twitter.com/mhvO39LdOt — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) February 16, 2026

Many users shared the video across different social media platforms. One such was shared by a user on X with the caption, “Why don’t these guys roaming recklessly on the capital’s roads get noticed by

@DelhiPolice? If an accident happens because of these reel-obsessed people, who will be held responsible?”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “First of all, why are they allowed on the road without any visible license?”, and another wrote, “One viral reel isn’t worth someone’s life. Authorities need to act before something serious happens.”

The third comment read, “These idiots are not just risking their own lives, but they could also cause a major road accident,” and another stated, “Strict action must be taken against such people who are causing accidents, putting others’ lives at risk, and openly violating the law just to make reels. There is only one solution for them jail.”

Another stated, “Delhi police only cares about challanning 4 wheelers because they’re a soft target. They have ZERO interest in actually wanting to make things better.”

Police action

The Delhi Police took action and wrote, “Taking cognisance of the viral video, Thana New Usmanpur has tightened the noose against stunt performers under Section 281 of the Justice Code and the MV Act.”

