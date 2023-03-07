Biker Rams Into, Lands On Car Roof, Smashes Windshield, And. . . | Watch Viral Video

Home

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a moving car coming to a slow halt just over the zebra crossing.

Viral Video: How would you react if someone lands on the top of your car and crashes the windshield? This question can be put up to a woman driver who had gone through such an experience, and it has been captured on camera.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a moving car coming to a slow halt just over the zebra crossing or a marked crosswalk as the jurisdiction might be. Just behind her is a biker who is also moving at some speed, and he rams into the car, is flung over, lands on the roof, and slides down crashing the windshield.

The video is shared on Twitter by Jamie @gnuman1979 with the caption, “How to meet chicks and be successful.”

How to meet chicks and be successful. pic.twitter.com/zr8AQvWZ7r — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 5, 2023

It is difficult to figure out who is at fault. Whether it was the dog for whom the woman slowed down and stopped the car, or the biker who was at a distance but couldn’t judge if the car was stopped or moving?

We have written and discussed so much about road safety and traffic rules and it is the responsibility of every single person on the road to abide by them. It does not matter if you are driving a light or a heavy vehicle, riding a bike or a bicycle, or you are a pedestrian, the onus is on all of us.

