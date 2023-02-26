Biker Tries To Grope Woman Pedestrian, Gets Owned By Instant Karma | Watch Viral Video

Home

It is the amalgamation of certain base beliefs that leads to crimes against women.

Viral Video: When we talk about women’s safety we tend to limit our vision and point of view to the extent of not acknowledging that no matter where and at what time women are at risk of getting harassed, assaulted, mugged, groped, and becoming a victim of domestic violence. This is happening in a world that witnessed women’s emancipation and the rise of feminism and the fight for their equal rights decades back. This is the third decade of the 21st century and still, there is hardly any change on the ground.

The news about women as young as an infant to as old as an octogenarian getting brutalised frequently find their way. Whether it is in the workplace, the home, or the street, they are always a potential victim. It is an equal responsibility of the men out there to realise that they are born of a woman and chivalry is a virtue as well as a quality that adds to masculinity. The notion of the macho man is nothing but a chimera if you can’t acknowledge and respect womanhood.

It is the amalgamation of certain base beliefs that leads to crimes against women. The viral video that we are sharing with you shows one such moment when a lone woman is walking on the side of an empty road and a biker approaches her from her behind. Even though the road is empty as it can be, he just swerves toward her, trying to swipe the bike by her body. Just when he is about to touch her, the bike slips and falls down, taking the man down on the road. All this while the woman just gives a sly glance and just moves ahead casually. The man tries to get up and after much effort, he is able to. Then, he gets back on the bike, turns its direction to the way he came from, and leaves.

The video is shared on Twitter by @Instantregretss with the caption, “Mugging gone wrong! 🤣”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

This can very well be a fit example of Instant Karma coupled with the famous saying The Universe Hates Jerks!

