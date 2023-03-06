Home

‘Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi’: Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Microsoft co-founder Driving the Electric Autorickshaw Treo | WATCH

Video of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates trying out the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw goes viral.

Viral Video: During Bill Gates’ visit to India last week, the Microsoft co-founder tried his hand at the all new Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw. Now, Gates has shared a video of him driving the innovative electric rickshaw on his Instagram handle and the video has totally grabbed the attention of netizens.

Not only social media users, but Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra who is an avid Twitter user also shared the video on his Twitter handle. The Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairperson posted the video with the caption, “Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo.”

“Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me… pic.twitter.com/v0jNikYyQg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

Tagging Bill Gates, Mahindra added that Gates’ next India trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race. Mahindra also tagged Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet and said the race would be between him, Gates and Tendulkar.

It was a real privilege and honor to explain the technology and capabilities of Mahindra Treo to @BillGates – Thank you for taking the time to do this @anandmahindra @MahindraLMM @MahindraRise https://t.co/4Nq6ibvxLB pic.twitter.com/JwehxH7nXW — Suman Mishra (@sumanmishra_1) March 6, 2023

Earlier in the day, Gates shared a reel of his short ride on the three-wheeler on Instagram with the caption, “India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

The video shows Gates driving the blue and white Mahindra Treo. The reel was made apt by adding Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey’s song “Babu Samjho Ishare” from the film “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” in its background. The short video clip begins with him looking into the rickshaw’s mirror before starting to drive it.

The video caption read, “What has three weeks, zero emissions and makes no noise? It’s called Mahindra Treo.”

