New Delhi: A resume, which help us formally lay down our qualifications, skills and experience, is the first step for getting that dream job. We all remember the first time we struggled to make our resume. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates did not become the tech billionnaire just like that. Like us, Bill Gates also had created his resume to impress recruiters. In a post on social networking website LinkedIn, Bill Gates shared his 48-year-old resume. While sharing his old resume, Bill Gates said he was confident that a recent graduate or college dropout’s resume “looked better” than his 48-year-old resume.Also Read - Bill Gates Has Doubts About Elon Musk's Twitter Buy, Says He 'Actually Could Make It Worse'

“Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago,” Bill Gates posted on LinkedIn while attaching his old resume.

Bill Gates’s resume post on LinkedIn was filled with thousands of comments. Many on social media said they were “impressed” and called it “great one page resume”.

Bill Gates’ resume showed he had taken courses including database management, operating systems structure, compiler construction, and computer graphics. In his old resume, Bill Gates mentioned his proficiency in programming languages including FORTRAN, COBOL, ALGOL, BASIC and others. His resume also mentioned that he worked as systems programmer with TRW Systems Group in 1973. He also mentioned his stint as a co-partner and co-leader at Seattle’s Lakaside School on contract in 1972.