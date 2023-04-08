Home

Cat’s ‘Crime’ Caught On CCTV, Internet Says Not Guilty: Watch Funny Video

People say the cat is not guilty.

What is your verdict?

Viral Video: There was a time when we would leave our stuff or place unattended and within a few seconds or minutes something unpleasant would occur with the stuff or the place that was impossible to explain. With the availability of CCTV cameras, it has become much easier and more convenient to keep an eye on our things.

The video that we are sharing with you shows one such incident where a cat is resting by leaning against a tray full of eggs on the counter of a departmental store. Suddenly, the cat tries to turn over and, in the process, clutches onto the egg tray and falls down. The tray goes down as well.

The video is shared on Twitter by security footage @security_footag with the caption, “EVIDENCE”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

When the culprit is so innocuous and adorable then there is no way when the world that you will have the heart to even think about punishing them, leave alone doing it. Isn’t it?

What would be your verdict?

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Miah Badgal @MiahBadgal Replying to @security_footag, “Lmaooooo”.

Opportunex @opportunex Replying to @security_footag, “A cat-astrophic omelette?”

Tyler Wile @TyWile9130 Replying to @security_footag, “@74_aerial i love rap now!!”

@Imnotyourapi Replying to @security_footag, “I am the judge, and I declare he is innocent”.

Rohan @rohanvisme Replying to @security_footag, “@mischiefanimals I think this is also in your wheelhouse”.

Lyla! @LylaFur Replying to @security_footag, “Wasnt him.”

Jak @Rayxur6 Replying to @security_footag, “The cat is not guilty.”

Big Jay @jayfronb Replying to @security_footag, “He aint do nun casper did that shi”.

Julz RN @JulzMinions Replying to @security_footag and @Oceanographyy, “That cat’s a hero. You have no idea what was inside all those eggies….”

