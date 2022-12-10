Bin Bulaye Baraati! Bull Gatecrashing a Wedding Venue Goes Viral | See VIDEO Here

Viral Video: A video of a bull gate-crashing a wedding hall has gone viral. Check the viral video here.

Viral Video: Remember Aamir Khan’s dialogue from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, “Khana khane ke liye paise nahi lagte! Uniform lagta hai, Uniform!” Something almost similar happened at a wedding. A video of a bull gate-crashing a wedding hall has gone viral. The video, uploaded by a Twitter user named Narendra Singh, shows the enraged bull galloping from one location to the next as if it wants to obliterate the entire setup. The video is likely to give you chills and leave you wondering what happened to the wedding venue.

The clip begins with a black bull racing through a beautiful wedding pandal, full of delicious food and drinks stalls. Because of the presence of the animal, the guests at the venue appear to be tense. We can see people running at one corner of the pandal. Meanwhile, a person present at the venue can be seen waving his hands at the bull, directing it to the other side. Instead of fleeing, the bull attacks the man. The man collapses to the ground to protect himself from the attack. The bull then charges toward a glass-encased stall. Later everyone breathed a sigh of relief as the bull bolted from the area.

“बिन बुलाए बाराती…,” reads the caption alongside the video.

CHECK THE VIDEO OF A BULL GATECRASHING A WEDDING PANDAL

In our day-to-day life, we frequently come across viral videos on the Internet depicting dangerous animal encounters that take us on a terrifying ride. While animals commonly attack other forest animals, wild beasts lunging at humans strike fear into our hearts. It is important to note that animals will only attack humans if they feel threatened by their presence. For more trending videos, check india.com viral section.