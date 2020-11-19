Another day, another boycott! Well, today, many brands are facing the wrath of social media users on Twitter and for seemingly frivolous reasons that we are still trying to wrap our heads around. One of them is Bingo, a brand that sells chips and snacks, which has miffed fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Demands Apology From Those Who Said he Used Sushant Singh Rajput's Death to Pursue Politics in Bihar

The reason will make you question logic! Turns out fans of SSR are miffed that actor Ranveer Singh, who appears in the Bingo ad, talks of Science–something the former loved dearly. Ranveer Singh, appearing in the ad is asked a question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai? To which Singh’s character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens.

Seemingly harmless and nothing offensive, right? However, fans of the late actor are convinced that the use of words such as ‘photon’ and ‘paradox’ is an attempt to mock Sushant and is a jibe at the late actor’s affinity to Science. Watch the ad here:

💫Paradoxical Photons of 𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕚 Algorithm!

💫E=mc2!

💫Mitramandal mai Aliens ki feelings match karni hai.. What the hell do you mean by using these terms??

𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 fun of our @itsSSR 😑 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙧 this isn't acceptable😾#BoycottBingopic.twitter.com/Y7EBeYKczK — Deepika981 (@Deepika9813) November 18, 2020

Well, people are now busy trolling Ranveer and calling for Bingo’s boycott. One user wrote, ”We find @BingoSnacks recent advertisement with Ranveer Singh very offensive to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It mocks his ideologies which we respect. It has hurt public sentiments. We like the advertisement taken down. Thank you.”

what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficial

never heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo — amaira (@amairas_07) November 18, 2020

#BoycottBingo : @BingoSnacks Takedown that New Bingo Ad with Mr Cartoon – Ranvir Ching !

It Indirectly Points to Our Sushant Singh Rajput. If you'll not take it down & will not remove Mr Ranvir Cartoon Ching ,You'll have to face Further Consequences from the public by boycotting pic.twitter.com/bwR5gAmE1l — Ҡıʀaռ 🦋 (SSRF) ||1D-MUTUALS CHECK PINNED TWEET 💫 (@zayniesgal) November 18, 2020

Using words like Paradoxical photons, E=mc², Aliens ki feelings won't make you look intelligent. You are a joker and you will always be a joker.🤡#RepublicRoar4SSR #BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood pic.twitter.com/TV27J2OwgG — ₐₐₛₜₕₐ♡ || ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪᴄᴇ4ꜱꜱʀ🦋🌈 || (@Aaaaaaastha) November 19, 2020

💥Paradoxical Photons

💥E=mc2

💥Aliens ki feelings

What do you mean by using this words?Why you guys are targeting a man who can't even defend himself?

But we will defend! SSRians,show them! #BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood @nilotpalm3 @smitaparikh2 @iRaviTiwari pic.twitter.com/TNSTYnrMDA — Justice For SSR (@JoyaTikader) November 18, 2020

After the backlash, Bingo decided to hide the number of likes and dislikes under the video on its official Youtube channel.

Bingo issues clarification

However, after being at the receiving end of the trolls, Bingo came out with the much needed clarification.

“A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts.”

‘Bingo ad was shot an year ago’

“The recent Bingo! Advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company added in a statement. Clearly

Now that you know the facts behind the Bingo ad, we would like to know what you think of the ad?

(The copy and headline has been updated to accommodate clarification from Bingo)