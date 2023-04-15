Home

Birds Give Snake Massive Beating In Rare Viral Video: Watch

Turning the tables!

Viral Video: Strong and weak, winner and loser, positive and negative, these are a few examples of extreme opposites. There is another example of extreme opposites and that is the predator and the prey. Let’s cut straight away to the video where a snake is getting a massive beating at the hands (it is actually the beaks) of birds.

A group of birds has surrounded a snake from all sides and they prick it non-stop with their beaks and it goes on for some time. What happens to the snake? Watch the video to witness.

The video is shared on YouTube by @LatestSightings.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

H V2, “Birds: “so you were the one in the nest?” Snake: “what y’all talkin-” Birds: “WRONG ANSWER”

Myo Myo’s Bizarre Adventure, “Never seen birds attack their enemy like this as a team 😯”

EgoTrips, “The greatest attack isn’t the one they see, it’s the ones they don’t” – these birds with their multidirectional attacks”.

Lucas Hunter, “Snake: “Damn those eggs I ate last night were good” Birds: 🧐 “You said what?” Snake: “Oh shit…”

Theo, “What surprises me the most is that they are two different species of birds coordinating an attack on the snake. Wow”.

BullShitThat, “In 30+ years on this planet, I have never seen this before… I didn’t even know that was possible!”

Ace Russel Cloud2, “The best attack I’ve ever seen in the animal kingdom. This is so rare. Thanks for sharing.”

Gorguruga, “Snake’s last words: “I was never any good at Angry Birds.”

Benjamin M. Akad, “It impressive how animals by instinct know that snakes are venomous and take extreme caution when having to deal with one!”

