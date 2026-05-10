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‘Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh’: Jaipur founder shares office spaces with names like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh’; internet goes crazy | Watch

A founder in Jaipur shared that his office has creative names for different spaces like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, and Nahargarh. Scroll down to see pictures.

Published date india.com Published: May 10, 2026 6:44 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
'Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh': Jaipur founder shares office spaces with names like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh'; internet goes crazy | Watch
(Image: X/gauravkheterpal)

Viral News: When corporate offices mostly have simple and less creative names assigned for different spaces, an X post has gone viral, as it shows an office in Jaipur with special names allotted for various spaces. The names used include Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh, and ‘Chhoti Choupad’. Imagine receiving a message from your boss: ‘Hi, let’s have a quick meeting in Hawamahal today.’

What’s the viral post about?

A Jaipur-based founder shared his experience that when he began working in corporate offices, the meeting rooms were boring.

“For more than 20 years, I worked in swanky corporate office building in Delhi, Bangalore & Hyderabad where seating bays, meeting rooms & spaces were named as ‘Building 2 Floor 3 Bay 5’, or something like ‘B4L1-East’,” he said.

He added, “When I founded my startup in Jaipur 3 years ago, I wanted to pay a tribute to the heritage of our beautiful pink city. That’s why every floor, meeting room, and space at Vanshiv is named after places that define Jaipur’s heritage and soul.”

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Furthermore, he shared the following messages for the staff that struck a chord online:

– Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh, Come fast!
– Quick team huddle in Nahargarh in 5!
– Announcement at Hawa Mahal, gather quickly!
– Come for Puja at Govind Dev Ji!
– Snack time at Chopati! Disappearing fast!

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Viral post

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About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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