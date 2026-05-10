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Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh: Jaipur founder shares office spaces with names like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh; internet goes crazy | Watch

‘Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh’: Jaipur founder shares office spaces with names like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh’; internet goes crazy | Watch

A founder in Jaipur shared that his office has creative names for different spaces like Hawamahal, Jal Mahal, and Nahargarh. Scroll down to see pictures.

(Image: X/gauravkheterpal)

Viral News: When corporate offices mostly have simple and less creative names assigned for different spaces, an X post has gone viral, as it shows an office in Jaipur with special names allotted for various spaces. The names used include Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, Nahargarh, and ‘Chhoti Choupad’. Imagine receiving a message from your boss: ‘Hi, let’s have a quick meeting in Hawamahal today.’

What’s the viral post about?

A Jaipur-based founder shared his experience that when he began working in corporate offices, the meeting rooms were boring.

“For more than 20 years, I worked in swanky corporate office building in Delhi, Bangalore & Hyderabad where seating bays, meeting rooms & spaces were named as ‘Building 2 Floor 3 Bay 5’, or something like ‘B4L1-East’,” he said.

He added, “When I founded my startup in Jaipur 3 years ago, I wanted to pay a tribute to the heritage of our beautiful pink city. That’s why every floor, meeting room, and space at Vanshiv is named after places that define Jaipur’s heritage and soul.”

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Furthermore, he shared the following messages for the staff that struck a chord online:

– Birthday Celebration in Jaigarh, Come fast!

– Quick team huddle in Nahargarh in 5!

– Announcement at Hawa Mahal, gather quickly!

– Come for Puja at Govind Dev Ji!

– Snack time at Chopati! Disappearing fast!

Also Read: IIT Kharagpur students turn storm-fallen raw mangoes into pickle, internet calls them ‘sarv gun sampann’ | Viral

Viral post

For more than 20 years, I worked in swanky corporate office building in Delhi, Bangalore & Hyderabad where seating bays, meeting rooms & spaces were named as ‘Building 2 Floor 3 Bay 5’, or something like ‘B4L1-East’. The more creative ones went copying the western world -… pic.twitter.com/i8w1NH6l4W — Gaurav Kheterpal (@gauravkheterpal) May 9, 2026

Also Read: ‘Reality is different’: Woman shares high cost of travelling to US as uber ride costs Rs 6300; internet reacts | Watch

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. Here are some reactions.

Wonderful. Very strong connections with Jaipur I have. Has changed beyond recognition when I left this beautiful city. A city with character. Your idea of naming rooms is great. — (@imacuriosguy) May 10, 2026

EY office in Divysree Chambers, Bengaluru has south Indian cities and towns as its meeting room names. As you rightly mentioned, phrases like “let’s meet in Mangaluru” “let’s huddle in Ooty” felt out of place at the beginning but now it seems so natural — Harshith Jain (@Harshith315) May 10, 2026

In one of my companies the meeting rooms were called after planets . The chhotu 4 seater was called Moon. Earth was the board room, mortals were not allowed. Mars, Venus were fine, but one room was only called ‘the one after Saturn’. — All is Hell™ (@SlightlyMadPeeB) May 10, 2026

I remember the Bloomberg office in Pune having similar names for their rooms. — Soham Deshpande (@findsoham) May 9, 2026

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