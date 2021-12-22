New Delhi: Served with the right elements, biryani is definitely the most favourite food for most Indians, and to prove it right online food delivery platform Swiggy has come up with its report card. On Tuesday, Swiggy revealed the country’s love for biryani and that Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute in 2021. Taking to Twitter yesterday, Swiggy wrote, “6,04,44,000 biryanis were ordered in 2021. 6,04,44,000 people smiled immediately after getting “delivered” notification”.Also Read - Biryani is The Most Ordered Food of 2021, Swiggy Says Indians Ordered 115 Biryanis Per Minute

Swiggy's annual report card also mentioned that over 4.25 lakh new users made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken biryani, while the most binged snack of the year was samosa with about 5 million orders on Swiggy, equal to the population of New Zealand.

"Swiggy's sixth annual StatEATstics report reveals how Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute, samosas equal to the population of New Zealand, and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for eleven years," the company said in a statement.

“In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute, which has gone up to 115 in 2021, which comes to 1.91 per second,” the statement said.

While samosa was ordered six times more than Chicken Wings, pav bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders. With a total of 2.1 million orders, gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert on Swiggy followed by rasmalai with 1.27 million orders.

The search for healthy food on Swiggy doubled in 2021, and health-focused restaurants on Swiggy HealthHub witnessed a 200 per cent increase in orders. Bengaluru emerged as the most health-conscious city, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone in 2021. Tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, and green chilies were the top five fruits and veggies delivered in under 30 minutes. The total bananas ordered on Instamart outweighed the Statue of Liberty by 2.6 times.